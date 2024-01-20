How To Know If Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB) Is Expensive At $11.62.

In last trading session, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB) saw 2.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.62 trading at $0.26 or 2.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.10B. That closing price of DNB’s stock is at a discount of -32.96% from its 52-week high price of $15.45 and is indicating a premium of 25.3% from its 52-week low price of $8.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.29%, in the last five days DNB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $11.62 price level, adding 1.36% to its value on the day. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.87% in past 5-day. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB) showed a performance of 1.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.04 million shares which calculate 3.79 days to cover the short interests.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.91% while that of industry is -1.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -3.10% in the current quarter and calculating 5.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $622.05 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $564.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $595 million and $540.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.50% while estimating it to be 4.40% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.14% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.20%.

DNB Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.92% institutions for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is the top institutional holder at DNB for having 79.05 million shares of worth $918.55 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 18.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Thomas H Lee Partners LP, which was holding about 35.92 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $417.41 million.

On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc and Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.61 million shares of worth $111.69 million or 2.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.09 million shares on Nov 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $105.59 million in the company or a holder of 2.07% of company’s stock.