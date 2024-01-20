How To Know If Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Is Expensive At $132.22.

In last trading session, Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) saw 3.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $132.22 trading at -$3.77 or -2.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.02B. That closing price of DG’s stock is at a discount of -81.3% from its 52-week high price of $239.71 and is indicating a premium of 23.54% from its 52-week low price of $101.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.77%, in the last five days DG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/17/24 when the stock touched $132.22 price level, adding 5.46% to its value on the day. Dollar General Corp.’s shares saw a change of -2.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.23% in past 5-day. Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) showed a performance of 4.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.83 million shares which calculate 1.93 days to cover the short interests.

Dollar General Corp. (DG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dollar General Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.24% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -41.20% in the current quarter and calculating -18.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.78 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.72 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.65% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.27% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.65%.

DG Dividends

Dollar General Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.33% institutions for Dollar General Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at DG for having 18.6 million shares of worth $3.16 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 18.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.1 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.85 million shares of worth $1.16 billion or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.64 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $702.47 million in the company or a holder of 3.03% of company’s stock.