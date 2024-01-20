How To Know If Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Is Expensive At $51.27.

In last trading session, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw 22.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.27 trading at $0.52 or 1.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $208.33B. That closing price of CSCO’s stock is at a discount of -13.5% from its 52-week high price of $58.19 and is indicating a premium of 11.14% from its 52-week low price of $45.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.02%, in the last five days CSCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $51.27 price level, adding 0.21% to its value on the day. Cisco Systems, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.65% in past 5-day. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) showed a performance of 2.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.89 million shares which calculate 2.12 days to cover the short interests.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cisco Systems, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 8.60. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -4.50% in the current quarter and calculating -8.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.71 billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.14 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 173.71% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.49% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.41%.

CSCO Dividends

Cisco Systems, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.47% institutions for Cisco Systems, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at CSCO for having 383.64 million shares of worth $19.67 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 9.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 342.78 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.57 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 114.25 million shares of worth $5.86 billion or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 97.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.02 billion in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.