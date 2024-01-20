How To Know If American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) Is Expensive At $1.02.

In last trading session, American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.02 trading at -$0.03 or -2.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $218.95M. That closing price of AMLI’s stock is at a discount of -275.49% from its 52-week high price of $3.83 and is indicating a premium of 1.96% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 415.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.86%, in the last five days AMLI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $1.02 price level, adding 15.0% to its value on the day. American Lithium Corp’s shares saw a change of -7.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.30% in past 5-day. American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) showed a performance of -16.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.2 million shares which calculate 4.44 days to cover the short interests.

American Lithium Corp (AMLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Lithium Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.69% while that of industry is 10.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.26% during past 5 years.

AMLI Dividends

American Lithium Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.94% institutions for American Lithium Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the top institutional holder at AMLI for having 11.66 million shares of worth $11.9 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 5.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 0.45 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.46 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.52 million shares of worth $11.75 million or 5.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.3 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.3 million in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.