How To Know If Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) Is Expensive At $4.12.

In last trading session, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.12 trading at $0.05 or 1.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $596.45M. That closing price of ADPT’s stock is at a discount of -151.94% from its 52-week high price of $10.38 and is indicating a premium of 36.65% from its 52-week low price of $2.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.23%, in the last five days ADPT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $4.12 price level, adding 10.24% to its value on the day. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s shares saw a change of -15.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.21% in past 5-day. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) showed a performance of -12.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.46 million shares which calculate 6.37 days to cover the short interests.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -46.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.57% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -7.10% in the current quarter and calculating 20.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $48.46 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $47.26 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $55.2 million and $37.65 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -12.20% while estimating it to be 25.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.30% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.32% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.60%.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 12 and February 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.06% institutions for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ADPT for having 29.99 million shares of worth $201.26 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 20.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 12.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $80.87 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.41 million shares of worth $62.17 million or 7.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.94 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $26.43 million in the company or a holder of 2.72% of company’s stock.