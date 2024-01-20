Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $15.37?

In last trading session, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) saw 13.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.37 trading at $0.41 or 2.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.98B. That closing price of HPE’s stock is at a discount of -18.02% from its 52-week high price of $18.14 and is indicating a premium of 11.19% from its 52-week low price of $13.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.74%, in the last five days HPE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $15.37 price level, adding 6.68% to its value on the day. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s shares saw a change of -9.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.11% in past 5-day. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) showed a performance of -8.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.37 million shares which calculate 2.21 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.23% while that of industry is 2.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -28.60% in the current quarter and calculating -11.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.12 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.14 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.61% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.47%.

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 29 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.98% institutions for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at HPE for having 156.29 million shares of worth $2.4 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 12.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 130.29 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.0 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 41.86 million shares of worth $643.35 million or 3.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $617.4 million in the company or a holder of 3.09% of company’s stock.