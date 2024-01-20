Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) Is -2.08% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.18?

In last trading session, Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) saw 3.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.49 trading at $0.13 or 1.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.20B. That closing price of HLN’s stock is at a discount of -6.6% from its 52-week high price of $9.05 and is indicating a premium of 11.78% from its 52-week low price of $7.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.56%, in the last five days HLN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $8.49 price level, adding 2.53% to its value on the day. Haleon plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 3.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.08% in past 5-day. Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) showed a performance of 4.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.38 million shares which calculate 3.69 days to cover the short interests.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Haleon plc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 60.71% while that of industry is 16.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.54 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.74 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.43% institutions for Haleon plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at HLN for having 109.4 million shares of worth $928.79 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 2.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 53.95 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $458.05 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 77.13 million shares of worth $654.8 million or 1.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.04 million shares on Nov 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $93.7 million in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.