Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) At $27.93: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) saw 3.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.93 trading at $0.47 or 1.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.84B. That closing price of BEN’s stock is at a discount of -23.06% from its 52-week high price of $34.37 and is indicating a premium of 21.66% from its 52-week low price of $21.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.71%, in the last five days BEN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $27.93 price level, adding 4.12% to its value on the day. Franklin Resources, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.02% in past 5-day. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) showed a performance of -4.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.05 million shares which calculate 2.88 days to cover the short interests.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Franklin Resources, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.23% while that of industry is -1.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.51 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.6 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.38% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.53%.

BEN Dividends

Franklin Resources, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.48% institutions for Franklin Resources, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at BEN for having 34.48 million shares of worth $963.07 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 6.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 28.85 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $805.84 million.

On the other hand, American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 13.04 million shares of worth $364.14 million or 2.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.37 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $261.67 million in the company or a holder of 1.89% of company’s stock.