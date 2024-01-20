Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW) At $19.78: What To Do?

In last trading session, Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW) saw 3.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.78 trading at $0.05 or 0.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.40B. That closing price of FLYW’s stock is at a discount of -80.99% from its 52-week high price of $35.80 and is indicating a premium of 5.71% from its 52-week low price of $18.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.25%, in the last five days FLYW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $19.78 price level, adding 8.89% to its value on the day. Flywire Corp’s shares saw a change of -14.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.87% in past 5-day. Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW) showed a performance of -15.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.91 million shares which calculate 4.66 days to cover the short interests.

Flywire Corp (FLYW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Flywire Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.78% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -600.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $90.12 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $116.94 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $73.05 million and $94.36 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 23.40% while estimating it to be 23.90% for the next quarter.

FLYW Dividends

Flywire Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.33% institutions for Flywire Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the top institutional holder at FLYW for having 10.64 million shares of worth $330.13 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 9.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $286.78 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.78 million shares of worth $117.25 million or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $96.86 million in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.