First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.71?

In last trading session, First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) saw 6.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.71 trading at $0.06 or 1.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.35B. That closing price of AG’s stock is at a discount of -78.56% from its 52-week high price of $8.41 and is indicating a premium of 7.01% from its 52-week low price of $4.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.29%, in the last five days AG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $4.71 price level, adding 18.93% to its value on the day. First Majestic Silver Corporation’s shares saw a change of -23.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.30% in past 5-day. First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) showed a performance of -22.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.21 million shares which calculate 2.88 days to cover the short interests.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that First Majestic Silver Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 114.29% while that of industry is -15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $126 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $115 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.30% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 86.13% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.80%.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.41% institutions for First Majestic Silver Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at AG for having 29.63 million shares of worth $139.57 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 10.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 12.9 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60.77 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 16.42 million shares of worth $77.36 million or 5.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.24 million shares on Nov 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $57.67 million in the company or a holder of 4.27% of company’s stock.