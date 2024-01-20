Does Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Look Expensive At $8.24? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) saw 1.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.24 trading at $0.06 or 0.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $655.33M. That closing price of WWW’s stock is at a discount of -116.63% from its 52-week high price of $17.85 and is indicating a premium of 12.5% from its 52-week low price of $7.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.73%, in the last five days WWW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $8.24 price level, adding 10.63% to its value on the day. Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.15% in past 5-day. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) showed a performance of -12.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.64 million shares which calculate 3.12 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -94.33% while that of industry is -2.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -95.21% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

WWW Dividends

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 20 and February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.02% institutions for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at WWW for having 12.26 million shares of worth $180.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 11.92 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $175.04 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.37 million shares of worth $43.31 million or 6.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.82 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $48.34 million in the company or a holder of 4.80% of company’s stock.