Does SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) Look Expensive At $1.44? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw 2.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.44 trading at $0.07 or 5.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $375.11M. That closing price of SNDL’s stock is at a discount of -72.22% from its 52-week high price of $2.48 and is indicating a premium of 13.19% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.11%, in the last five days SNDL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/16/24 when the stock touched $1.44 price level, adding 5.26% to its value on the day. SNDL Inc’s shares saw a change of -12.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.04% in past 5-day. SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) showed a performance of 1.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.74 million shares which calculate 3.35 days to cover the short interests.

SNDL Inc (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SNDL Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.41% while that of industry is 16.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -51.44% during past 5 years.

SNDL Dividends

SNDL Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 12 and April 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.66% institutions for SNDL Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at SNDL for having 7.22 million shares of worth $11.55 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 3.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 3.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.45 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.42 million shares of worth $11.54 million or 3.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.76 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $7.14 million in the company or a holder of 1.60% of company’s stock.