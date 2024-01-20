Does PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) Look Expensive At $143.64? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) saw 6.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $143.64 trading at $1.58 or 1.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $190.84B. That closing price of PDD’s stock is at a discount of -6.51% from its 52-week high price of $152.99 and is indicating a premium of 58.46% from its 52-week low price of $59.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.11%, in the last five days PDD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $143.64 price level, adding 5.9% to its value on the day. PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -1.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.08% in past 5-day. PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) showed a performance of -3.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.23 million shares which calculate 3.87 days to cover the short interests.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PDD Holdings Inc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 91.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 42.71% while that of industry is 24.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 32.80% in the current quarter and calculating 6.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 81.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.03 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.47 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $5.68 billion and $4.45 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 94.10% while estimating it to be 112.90% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 47.69% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.31%.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 18 and March 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.53% institutions for PDD Holdings Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at PDD for having 35.67 million shares of worth $5.12 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 2.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 27.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.0 billion.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.22 million shares of worth $1.61 billion or 0.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.27 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.19 billion in the company or a holder of 0.60% of company’s stock.