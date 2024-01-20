Does Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) Look Expensive At $56.42? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) saw 9.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $56.42 trading at -$0.05 or -0.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.51B. That closing price of OXY’s stock is at a discount of -20.4% from its 52-week high price of $67.93 and is indicating a premium of 2.3% from its 52-week low price of $55.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.09%, in the last five days OXY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $56.42 price level, adding 3.79% to its value on the day. Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s shares saw a change of -5.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.24% in past 5-day. Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) showed a performance of -4.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 48.8 million shares which calculate 4.18 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Occidental Petroleum Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -58.72% while that of industry is -12.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.90% in the current quarter and calculating -18.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -23.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.01 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.16 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 48.80% during past 5 years.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.96% institutions for Occidental Petroleum Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the top institutional holder at OXY for having 224.13 million shares of worth $13.18 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 25.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, which was holding about 91.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.37 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 60.77 million shares of worth $3.57 billion or 6.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.86 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.23 billion in the company or a holder of 2.36% of company’s stock.