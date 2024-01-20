Does Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) Look Expensive At $43.53? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) saw 6.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.53 trading at $0.6 or 1.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.94B. That closing price of NXT’s stock is at a discount of -14.45% from its 52-week high price of $49.82 and is indicating a premium of 35.13% from its 52-week low price of $28.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.40%, in the last five days NXT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $43.53 price level, adding 1.89% to its value on the day. Nextracker Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.60% in past 5-day. Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) showed a performance of -8.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.7 million shares which calculate 4.17 days to cover the short interests.

Nextracker Inc (NXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nextracker Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 812.50% while that of industry is 11.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $619.23 million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $673.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 106.62% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.30%.

NXT Dividends

Nextracker Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.57% institutions for Nextracker Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. TPG GP A, LLC is the top institutional holder at NXT for having 15.28 million shares of worth $608.26 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 24.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $177.79 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.5 million shares of worth $59.67 million or 2.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $49.4 million in the company or a holder of 2.00% of company’s stock.