Does Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) Look Expensive At $63.78? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) saw 12.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $63.78 trading at $1.06 or 1.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $113.05B. That closing price of SCHW’s stock is at a discount of -28.5% from its 52-week high price of $81.96 and is indicating a premium of 29.44% from its 52-week low price of $45.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.69%, in the last five days SCHW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $63.78 price level, adding 3.44% to its value on the day. Charles Schwab Corp.’s shares saw a change of -7.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.27% in past 5-day. Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) showed a performance of -7.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.94 million shares which calculate 1.97 days to cover the short interests.

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Charles Schwab Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.53% while that of industry is 4.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -18.30% in the current quarter and calculating 9.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.76 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.9 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $5.13 billion and $4.66 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -7.20% while estimating it to be 5.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.76% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.08%.

SCHW Dividends

Charles Schwab Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 15 and April 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.98% institutions for Charles Schwab Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank is the top institutional holder at SCHW for having 225.99 million shares of worth $12.81 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 122.83 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.96 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 52.64 million shares of worth $2.98 billion or 2.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 46.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.66 billion in the company or a holder of 2.65% of company’s stock.