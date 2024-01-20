Does Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE) Look Expensive At $31.07? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE) saw 4.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.07 trading at -$0.21 or -0.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.07B. That closing price of CPE’s stock is at a discount of -43.19% from its 52-week high price of $44.49 and is indicating a premium of 7.89% from its 52-week low price of $28.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.67%, in the last five days CPE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $31.07 price level, adding 8.62% to its value on the day. Callon Petroleum Co.’s shares saw a change of -4.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.33% in past 5-day. Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE) showed a performance of -9.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.64 million shares which calculate 6.58 days to cover the short interests.

Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Callon Petroleum Co. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -48.52% while that of industry is -31.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -20.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -30.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $554.83 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $539.87 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $704.25 million and $560.05 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -21.20% while estimating it to be -3.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.40% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -50.07% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.00%.

CPE Dividends

Callon Petroleum Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 20 and February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.89% institutions for Callon Petroleum Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CPE for having 8.96 million shares of worth $278.35 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 13.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 6.67 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $207.33 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.74 million shares of worth $116.25 million or 5.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.33 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $72.26 million in the company or a holder of 3.43% of company’s stock.