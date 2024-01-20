CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) At $61.99: What To Do?

In last trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw 2.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $61.99 trading at $1.01 or 1.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.92B. That closing price of CRSP’s stock is at a discount of -24.17% from its 52-week high price of $76.97 and is indicating a premium of 39.43% from its 52-week low price of $37.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.66%, in the last five days CRSP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $61.99 price level, adding 7.59% to its value on the day. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares saw a change of -0.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.40% in past 5-day. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) showed a performance of 0.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.25 million shares which calculate 4.48 days to cover the short interests.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CRISPR Therapeutics AG is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 62.68% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 110.60% in the current quarter and calculating -141.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26,005.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $149.09 million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $6k and $100 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2,484,733.20% while estimating it to be -83.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.42% during past 5 years.

CRSP Dividends

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 19 and March 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.64% institutions for CRISPR Therapeutics AG that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CRSP for having 8.54 million shares of worth $529.15 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 10.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 6.09 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $377.24 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and New Perspective Fund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.39 million shares of worth $334.44 million or 6.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $220.1 million in the company or a holder of 4.47% of company’s stock.