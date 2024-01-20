Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $5.94?

In last trading session, Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT) saw 4.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.94 trading at $0.09 or 1.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $418.00M. That closing price of CGNT’s stock is at a discount of -16.84% from its 52-week high price of $6.94 and is indicating a premium of 50.34% from its 52-week low price of $2.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 327.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.54%, in the last five days CGNT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $5.94 price level, adding 5.86% to its value on the day. Cognyte Software Ltd’s shares saw a change of -7.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.48% in past 5-day. Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT) showed a performance of -10.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 0.54 days to cover the short interests.

Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -68.80% in the current quarter and calculating 69.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80.11 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $79.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024. Company posted $73.57 million and -$ of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.90% while estimating it to be — for the next quarter.

CGNT Dividends

Cognyte Software Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 09 and April 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.30% institutions for Cognyte Software Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Edenbrook Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CGNT for having 6.84 million shares of worth $40.65 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 9.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is American Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 5.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.91 million.

On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and Blair (William) Mutual Funds,Inc-Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.97 million shares of worth $11.69 million or 2.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.11 million shares on Nov 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.57 million in the company or a holder of 1.61% of company’s stock.