Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.60?

In last trading session, Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) saw 4.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.60 trading at -$0.02 or -0.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $994.79M. That closing price of CDE’s stock is at a discount of -75.0% from its 52-week high price of $4.55 and is indicating a premium of 23.08% from its 52-week low price of $2.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.76%, in the last five days CDE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $2.60 price level, adding 13.62% to its value on the day. Coeur Mining Inc’s shares saw a change of -20.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.26% in past 5-day. Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) showed a performance of -23.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.47 million shares which calculate 3.81 days to cover the short interests.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Coeur Mining Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 43.75% while that of industry is -10.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 90.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $251.7 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -108.51% during past 5 years.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 20 and February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.24% institutions for Coeur Mining Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CDE for having 32.64 million shares of worth $92.69 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 31.04 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $88.15 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 18.79 million shares of worth $41.71 million or 5.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.12 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $34.04 million in the company or a holder of 4.00% of company’s stock.