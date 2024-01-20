Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Adds 12.44 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) saw 3.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.40 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $485.04M. That closing price of TAST’s stock is at a discount of -1.49% from its 52-week high price of $9.54 and is indicating a premium of 80.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) trade information

In the last five days TAST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/16/24 when the stock touched $9.40 price level, adding 1.47% to its value on the day. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.44% in past 5-day. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) showed a performance of 28.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.57 million shares which calculate 3.21 days to cover the short interests.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 69.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 170.00% while that of industry is 19.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $466.93 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $457.03 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $445.06 million and $423.43 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.90% while estimating it to be 7.90% for the next quarter.

TAST Dividends

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.61% institutions for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TAST for having 3.34 million shares of worth $31.44 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 6.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 2.02 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.97 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.95 million shares of worth $8.89 million or 1.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.86 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.12 million in the company or a holder of 1.58% of company’s stock.