Buy, Sell Or Hold Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) At $10.29?

In last trading session, Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) saw 2.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.29 trading at -$0.02 or -0.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.60B. That closing price of VGR’s stock is at a discount of -39.84% from its 52-week high price of $14.39 and is indicating a premium of 4.18% from its 52-week low price of $9.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 769.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.19%, in the last five days VGR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $10.29 price level, adding 7.21% to its value on the day. Vector Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of -8.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.54% in past 5-day. Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) showed a performance of -8.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.1 million shares which calculate 2.32 days to cover the short interests.

Vector Group Ltd (VGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vector Group Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.25% while that of industry is 0.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $357.6 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.49% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.96% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.10%.

VGR Dividends

Vector Group Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 13 and February 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.45% institutions for Vector Group Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VGR for having 21.7 million shares of worth $277.92 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 17.54 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $224.69 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Capital Income Builder, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.96 million shares of worth $95.28 million or 5.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.98 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $78.41 million in the company or a holder of 3.83% of company’s stock.