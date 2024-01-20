Buy, Sell Or Hold RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) At $1.83?

In last trading session, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) saw 6.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.83 trading at $0.03 or 1.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.84B. That closing price of RLX’s stock is at a discount of -63.93% from its 52-week high price of $3.00 and is indicating a premium of 24.04% from its 52-week low price of $1.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.67%, in the last five days RLX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $1.83 price level, adding 5.67% to its value on the day. RLX Technology Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -8.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.66% in past 5-day. RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) showed a performance of -13.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 50.05 million shares which calculate 5.28 days to cover the short interests.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -72.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $67 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $61.14 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -66.84% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.71%.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.