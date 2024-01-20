Buy, Sell Or Hold Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) At $3.48?

In last trading session, Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.48 trading at $0.02 or 0.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $240.64M. That closing price of REKR’s stock is at a discount of -19.25% from its 52-week high price of $4.15 and is indicating a premium of 71.26% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 864.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.58%, in the last five days REKR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/16/24 when the stock touched $3.48 price level, adding 11.22% to its value on the day. Rekor Systems Inc’s shares saw a change of 4.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.75% in past 5-day. Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) showed a performance of 20.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.3 million shares which calculate 9.97 days to cover the short interests.

Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rekor Systems Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.52% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.70% in the current quarter and calculating 56.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 77.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.56 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $4.55 million and $6.14 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 154.10% while estimating it to be 134.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.40% during past 5 years.

REKR Dividends

Rekor Systems Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 27 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.38% institutions for Rekor Systems Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Arctis Global LLC is the top institutional holder at REKR for having 9.65 million shares of worth $33.57 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 13.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, which was holding about 5.16 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.97 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.58 million shares of worth $5.51 million or 2.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.79 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.75 million in the company or a holder of 1.14% of company’s stock.