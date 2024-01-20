Buy, Sell Or Hold Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) At $0.10?

In last trading session, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) saw 12.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.10 trading at -$0.02 or -14.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.68M. That closing price of LYT’s stock is at a discount of -2170.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.27 and is indicating a premium of 10.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.50%, in the last five days LYT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $0.10 price level, adding 55.16% to its value on the day. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd’s shares saw a change of -7.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.70% in past 5-day. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) showed a performance of -11.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45170.0 shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

LYT Dividends

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 78.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.68% institutions for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at LYT for having 38674.0 shares of worth $18165.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 40712.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19122.0.