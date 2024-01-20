Buy, Sell Or Hold KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) At $13.54?

In last trading session, KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) saw 17.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.54 trading at -$0.1 or -0.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.28B. That closing price of BEKE’s stock is at a discount of -54.06% from its 52-week high price of $20.86 and is indicating a premium of 0.07% from its 52-week low price of $13.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.77 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.73%, in the last five days BEKE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $13.54 price level, adding 8.88% to its value on the day. KE Holdings Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -16.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.14% in past 5-day. KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) showed a performance of -11.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.41 million shares which calculate 4.6 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that KE Holdings Inc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 232.35% while that of industry is -13.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.42% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 240.46% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 57.00%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.67% institutions for KE Holdings Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the top institutional holder at BEKE for having 35.82 million shares of worth $531.97 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 30.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $451.06 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.94 million shares of worth $177.3 million or 0.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.82 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $153.64 million in the company or a holder of 0.73% of company’s stock.