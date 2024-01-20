Buy, Sell Or Hold Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) At $12.67?

In last trading session, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) saw 3.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.67 trading at $0.49 or 4.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.98B. That closing price of IRWD’s stock is at a discount of -1.34% from its 52-week high price of $12.84 and is indicating a premium of 36.31% from its 52-week low price of $8.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.02%, in the last five days IRWD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $12.67 price level, adding 0.08% to its value on the day. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 10.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.51% in past 5-day. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) showed a performance of 13.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.76 million shares which calculate 7.51 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -708.33% while that of industry is 11.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

IRWD Dividends

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.