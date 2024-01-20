Buy, Sell Or Hold Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) At $3.00?

In last trading session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw 11.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.00 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.58B. That closing price of GRAB’s stock is at a discount of -30.67% from its 52-week high price of $3.92 and is indicating a premium of 11.67% from its 52-week low price of $2.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

In the last five days GRAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $3.00 price level, adding 8.54% to its value on the day. Grab Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -10.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.69% in past 5-day. Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) showed a performance of -5.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 76.7 million shares which calculate 3.7 days to cover the short interests.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Grab Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 75.00% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 90.00% in the current quarter and calculating 83.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 63.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $623.11 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $634 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $502 million and $525 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.10% while estimating it to be 20.80% for the next quarter.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.53% institutions for Grab Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at GRAB for having 709.27 million shares of worth $2.43 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 18.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 288.42 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $989.28 million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 70.87 million shares of worth $243.08 million or 1.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 52.03 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $199.29 million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.