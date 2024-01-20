Buy, Sell Or Hold Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) At $26.38?

In last trading session, Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) saw 5.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 6.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.38 trading at $0.8 or 3.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $981.60M. That closing price of DWAC’s stock is at a discount of -8.79% from its 52-week high price of $28.70 and is indicating a premium of 53.22% from its 52-week low price of $12.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 690.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.13%, in the last five days DWAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/17/24 when the stock touched $26.38 price level, adding 8.08% to its value on the day. Digital World Acquisition Corp’s shares saw a change of 50.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 55.91% in past 5-day. Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) showed a performance of 47.95% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

DWAC Dividends

Digital World Acquisition Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.15% institutions for Digital World Acquisition Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at DWAC for having 0.47 million shares of worth $5.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P., which was holding about 57832.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.73 million.