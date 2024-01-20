Buy, Sell Or Hold Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) At $20.78?

In last trading session, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) saw 3.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.78 trading at $1.59 or 8.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.13B. That closing price of CRDO’s stock is at a premium of 0.05% from its 52-week high price of $20.77 and is indicating a premium of 65.35% from its 52-week low price of $7.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.29%, in the last five days CRDO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $20.78 price level, adding 0.29% to its value on the day. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s shares saw a change of 6.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.95% in past 5-day. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) showed a performance of 7.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.88 million shares which calculate 2.97 days to cover the short interests.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 31.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.00% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.88% institutions for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at CRDO for having 12.63 million shares of worth $218.92 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 10.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $189.96 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.47 million shares of worth $198.81 million or 7.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.53 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $43.81 million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.