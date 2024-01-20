Buy, Sell Or Hold Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) At $19.35?

In last trading session, Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) saw 6.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.35 trading at $0.07 or 0.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.35B. That closing price of CHWY’s stock is at a discount of -173.28% from its 52-week high price of $52.88 and is indicating a premium of 14.57% from its 52-week low price of $16.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.36%, in the last five days CHWY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $19.35 price level, adding 5.38% to its value on the day. Chewy Inc’s shares saw a change of -18.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.39% in past 5-day. Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) showed a performance of -10.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.39 million shares which calculate 1.26 days to cover the short interests.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Chewy Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -44.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.32% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -500.00% in the current quarter and calculating 20.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.77 billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.88 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -100.95% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.65%.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 20 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.91% institutions for Chewy Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at CHWY for having 16.1 million shares of worth $635.43 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 16.07 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $634.31 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.07 million shares of worth $119.89 million or 3.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.09 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $104.73 million in the company or a holder of 2.59% of company’s stock.