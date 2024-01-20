Buy, Sell Or Hold Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) At $17.33?

In last trading session, Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) saw 21.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.33 trading at $0.05 or 0.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.89B. That closing price of CCL’s stock is at a discount of -13.91% from its 52-week high price of $19.74 and is indicating a premium of 51.7% from its 52-week low price of $8.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 26.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 29.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.29%, in the last five days CCL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $17.33 price level, adding 1.81% to its value on the day. Carnival Corp.’s shares saw a change of -6.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.14% in past 5-day. Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) showed a performance of -5.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 96.71 million shares which calculate 2.95 days to cover the short interests.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 25 and March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.52% institutions for Carnival Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at CCL for having 113.24 million shares of worth $2.13 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 62.84 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.18 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 31.3 million shares of worth $589.34 million or 2.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $450.29 million in the company or a holder of 2.14% of company’s stock.