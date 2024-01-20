Buy, Sell Or Hold Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) At $19.48?

In last trading session, Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.48 trading at -$1.0 or -4.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $834.72M. That closing price of CABA’s stock is at a discount of -26.39% from its 52-week high price of $24.62 and is indicating a premium of 69.82% from its 52-week low price of $5.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.88%, in the last five days CABA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $19.48 price level, adding 10.81% to its value on the day. Cabaletta Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of -14.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.44% in past 5-day. Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) showed a performance of -6.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.22 million shares which calculate 4.18 days to cover the short interests.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cabaletta Bio Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 41.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.15% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -180.48% during past 5 years.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.08% institutions for Cabaletta Bio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Fred Alger Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CABA for having 4.26 million shares of worth $82.97 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 9.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., which was holding about 3.27 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $63.63 million.

On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.84 million shares of worth $55.29 million or 6.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $22.85 million in the company or a holder of 2.74% of company’s stock.