Buy, Sell Or Hold Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) At $12.15?

In last trading session, Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) saw 2.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.15 trading at -$0.05 or -0.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.83B. That closing price of AM’s stock is at a discount of -10.78% from its 52-week high price of $13.46 and is indicating a premium of 21.32% from its 52-week low price of $9.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.41%, in the last five days AM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $12.15 price level, adding 2.49% to its value on the day. Antero Midstream Corp’s shares saw a change of -3.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.41% in past 5-day. Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) showed a performance of -3.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.89 million shares which calculate 6.64 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Antero Midstream Corp (AM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Antero Midstream Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.80% while that of industry is -12.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.50% in the current quarter and calculating 22.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $257.36 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $278.75 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $241.55 million and $259.48 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.50% while estimating it to be 7.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 122.27% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.95% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.50%.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 13 and February 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.08% institutions for Antero Midstream Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AM for having 38.23 million shares of worth $443.43 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 35.44 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $411.08 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 24.29 million shares of worth $248.04 million or 5.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.75 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $124.65 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.