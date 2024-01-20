BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) At $36.64: What To Do?

In last trading session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.64 trading at -$0.92 or -2.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.37B. That closing price of BBIO’s stock is at a discount of -20.96% from its 52-week high price of $44.32 and is indicating a premium of 78.33% from its 52-week low price of $7.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.45%, in the last five days BBIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $36.64 price level, adding 9.86% to its value on the day. BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.58% in past 5-day. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) showed a performance of -4.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.08 million shares which calculate 8.74 days to cover the short interests.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BridgeBio Pharma Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.75% while that of industry is 14.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -3.30% in the current quarter and calculating -5.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -84.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.87 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $1.87 million and $1.83 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 213.90% while estimating it to be 42.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -60.21% during past 5 years.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.93% institutions for BridgeBio Pharma Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the top institutional holder at BBIO for having 31.06 million shares of worth $1.14 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 17.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P., which was holding about 25.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $920.43 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.53 million shares of worth $129.36 million or 2.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $107.25 million in the company or a holder of 1.68% of company’s stock.