Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) At $63.80: What To Do?

In last trading session, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) saw 1.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $63.80 trading at -$0.08 or -0.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.56B. That closing price of APLS’s stock is at a discount of -48.51% from its 52-week high price of $94.75 and is indicating a premium of 68.92% from its 52-week low price of $19.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.13%, in the last five days APLS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $63.80 price level, adding 10.22% to its value on the day. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 6.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.46% in past 5-day. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) showed a performance of 13.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.69 million shares which calculate 3.96 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 86.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.32% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.70% in the current quarter and calculating 63.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 412.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $137.27 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $157.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $22.66 million and $44.85 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 505.70% while estimating it to be 250.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.80% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.15% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.30%.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 19 and February 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 113.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.53% institutions for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at APLS for having 15.17 million shares of worth $967.66 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 12.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, which was holding about 11.11 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $708.89 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.78 million shares of worth $560.36 million or 7.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.11 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $198.33 million in the company or a holder of 2.62% of company’s stock.