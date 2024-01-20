Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $97.61?

In last trading session, Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) saw 3.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $97.61 trading at $0.91 or 0.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.40B. That closing price of APH’s stock is at a discount of -2.38% from its 52-week high price of $99.93 and is indicating a premium of 26.24% from its 52-week low price of $72.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.94%, in the last five days APH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $97.61 price level, adding 0.14% to its value on the day. Amphenol Corp.’s shares saw a change of -1.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.23% in past 5-day. Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) showed a performance of -0.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.35 million shares which calculate 2.81 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Amphenol Corp. (APH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amphenol Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1.33% while that of industry is -1.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.30% in the current quarter and calculating 4.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.15 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.05 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $3.24 billion and $2.97 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.90% while estimating it to be 2.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.36% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1.57% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.00%.

APH Dividends

Amphenol Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.77% institutions for Amphenol Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at APH for having 72.08 million shares of worth $6.12 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 54.81 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.66 billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 21.2 million shares of worth $1.87 billion or 3.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.56 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.58 billion in the company or a holder of 3.11% of company’s stock.