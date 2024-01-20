Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) At $155.34: What To Do?

In last trading session, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw 47.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $155.34 trading at $1.84 or 1.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1605.28B. That closing price of AMZN’s stock is at a discount of -1.18% from its 52-week high price of $157.17 and is indicating a premium of 43.27% from its 52-week low price of $88.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 43.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 50.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.20%, in the last five days AMZN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $155.34 price level, adding 0.55% to its value on the day. Amazon.com Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.10% in past 5-day. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) showed a performance of 0.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 86.33 million shares which calculate 1.83 days to cover the short interests.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amazon.com Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 278.87% while that of industry is 24.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2,533.30% in the current quarter and calculating 122.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

39 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $166.04 billion for the same. And 29 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $142.21 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $149.2 billion and $113.91 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.30% while estimating it to be 24.80% for the next quarter.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.78% institutions for Amazon.com Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at AMZN for having 725.91 million shares of worth $94.63 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 610.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.63 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 272.0 million shares of worth $35.46 billion or 2.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 212.53 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $27.71 billion in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.