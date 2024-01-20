Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $69.42?

In last trading session, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) saw 34.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $69.42 trading at $1.37 or 2.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $166.26B. That closing price of BABA’s stock is at a discount of -74.73% from its 52-week high price of $121.30 and is indicating a premium of 3.11% from its 52-week low price of $67.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.01%, in the last five days BABA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $69.42 price level, adding 5.46% to its value on the day. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -10.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.09% in past 5-day. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) showed a performance of -5.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35.1 million shares which calculate 1.57 days to cover the short interests.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -24.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.59% while that of industry is 24.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.29% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.11% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.77%.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.49% institutions for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage, SNC is the top institutional holder at BABA for having 18.35 million shares of worth $1.53 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 17.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.45 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.9 million shares of worth $825.31 million or 0.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.54 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $795.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.