Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) At $174.23: What To Do?

In last trading session, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw 139.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $174.23 trading at $11.56 or 7.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $281.47B. That closing price of AMD’s stock is at a premium of 3.23% from its 52-week high price of $168.60 and is indicating a premium of 61.4% from its 52-week low price of $67.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 78.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.11%, in the last five days AMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $174.23 price level, adding 0.01% to its value on the day. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s shares saw a change of 18.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.71% in past 5-day. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) showed a performance of 25.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 49.15 million shares which calculate 0.79 days to cover the short interests.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 58.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -24.29% while that of industry is -13.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.60% in the current quarter and calculating 13.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

30 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.12 billion for the same. And 28 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.76 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $5.6 billion and $5.35 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.40% while estimating it to be 7.50% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -24.11% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.86%.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 29 and February 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.29% institutions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at AMD for having 138.9 million shares of worth $15.82 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 120.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.74 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 50.22 million shares of worth $5.72 billion or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38.34 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.37 billion in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.