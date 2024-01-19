Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $13.72?

In last trading session, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) saw 6.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.72 trading at -$0.17 or -1.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.65B. That closing price of ZIM’s stock is at a discount of -83.09% from its 52-week high price of $25.12 and is indicating a premium of 53.43% from its 52-week low price of $6.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.22%, in the last five days ZIM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $13.72 price level, adding 10.74% to its value on the day. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s shares saw a change of 39.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.44% in past 5-day. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) showed a performance of 42.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.63 million shares which calculate 3.52 days to cover the short interests.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -113.95% while that of industry is -9.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -137.50% in the current quarter and calculating -114.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -58.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.28 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.25 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $2.19 billion and $1.37 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -41.70% while estimating it to be -8.80% for the next quarter.

ZIM Dividends

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 11 and March 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.89% institutions for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. is the top institutional holder at ZIM for having 2.69 million shares of worth $33.34 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.17 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.92 million.

On the other hand, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.74 million shares of worth $7.78 million or 0.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.68 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.