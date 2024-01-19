WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.55?

In last trading session, WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) saw 6.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.55 trading at -$0.17 or -3.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $360.21M. That closing price of WW’s stock is at a discount of -192.53% from its 52-week high price of $13.31 and is indicating a premium of 23.96% from its 52-week low price of $3.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.39%, in the last five days WW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $4.55 price level, adding 29.57% to its value on the day. WW International Inc’s shares saw a change of -47.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -29.92% in past 5-day. WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) showed a performance of -39.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.18 million shares which calculate 3.5 days to cover the short interests.

WW International Inc (WW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that WW International Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -118.75% while that of industry is 25.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 87.00% in the current quarter and calculating -35.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -14.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $206.91 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $239.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $223.92 million and $235.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -7.60% while estimating it to be 1.90% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -124.51% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

WW Dividends

WW International Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.08% institutions for WW International Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Limited is the top institutional holder at WW for having 7.53 million shares of worth $50.58 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Balyasny Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 4.65 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31.27 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.49 million shares of worth $16.71 million or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.25 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $12.14 million in the company or a holder of 1.58% of company’s stock.