UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) At $28.69: What To Do?

In recent trading session, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw 1.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.69 trading at -$0.67 or -2.28% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $92.76B. That most recent trading price of UBS’s stock is at a discount of -9.45% from its 52-week high price of $31.40 and is indicating a premium of 38.1% from its 52-week low price of $17.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.28%, in the last five days UBS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $28.69 price level, adding 4.11% to its value on the day. UBS Group AG’s shares saw a change of -7.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.71% in past 5-day. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) showed a performance of -1.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.66 million shares which calculate 3.68 days to cover the short interests.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that UBS Group AG is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 35.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -57.78% while that of industry is 8.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.28 billion for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.10% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -55.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.12%.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.25% institutions for UBS Group AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at UBS for having 155.34 million shares of worth $3.15 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, which was holding about 117.31 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.19 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Artisan International Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 80.22 million shares of worth $1.63 billion or 2.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 52.73 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.07 billion in the company or a holder of 1.52% of company’s stock.