TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.09?

In last trading session, TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) saw 3.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.09 trading at -$1.07 or -49.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.69M. That closing price of RNAZ’s stock is at a discount of -78432.11% from its 52-week high price of $856.00 and is indicating a discount of -94.5% from its 52-week low price of $2.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 132.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -49.54%, in the last five days RNAZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $1.09 price level, adding 84.82% to its value on the day. TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -83.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -77.85% in past 5-day. TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) showed a performance of -83.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10120.0 shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TransCode Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -98.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 79.37% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.52% institutions for TransCode Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at RNAZ for having 0.19 million shares of worth $0.43 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 13662.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31422.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2629.0 shares of worth $11041.0 or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 851.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3574.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.