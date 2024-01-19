Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $5.65?

In last trading session, Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) saw 2.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.65 trading at -$0.47 or -7.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.11B. That closing price of SANA’s stock is at a discount of -61.95% from its 52-week high price of $9.15 and is indicating a premium of 51.5% from its 52-week low price of $2.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.68%, in the last five days SANA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $5.65 price level, adding 20.42% to its value on the day. Sana Biotechnology Inc’s shares saw a change of 38.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.31% in past 5-day. Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) showed a performance of 40.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.05 million shares which calculate 13.67 days to cover the short interests.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sana Biotechnology Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.76% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -112.10% during past 5 years.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.58% institutions for Sana Biotechnology Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the top institutional holder at SANA for having 33.29 million shares of worth $198.41 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 16.64 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $99.2 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.97 million shares of worth $17.69 million or 1.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.89 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $15.48 million in the company or a holder of 1.47% of company’s stock.