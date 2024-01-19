RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ:ROI) At $0.14: What To Do?

In last trading session, RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ:ROI) saw 9.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at -$0.04 or -18.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.52M. That closing price of ROI’s stock is at a discount of -8121.43% from its 52-week high price of $11.51 and is indicating a premium of 7.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ:ROI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -18.64%, in the last five days ROI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/17/24 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 51.72% to its value on the day. RiskOn International Inc’s shares saw a change of -56.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.82% in past 5-day. RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ:ROI) showed a performance of -4.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.61 million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.17% during past 5 years.

ROI Dividends

RiskOn International Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 20 and February 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ:ROI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.62% institutions for RiskOn International Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.