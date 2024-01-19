ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.24?

In last trading session, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) saw 3.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.24 trading at $0.01 or 5.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.12M. That closing price of RSLS’s stock is at a discount of -9233.33% from its 52-week high price of $22.40 and is indicating a premium of 20.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.04%, in the last five days RSLS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $0.24 price level, adding 11.05% to its value on the day. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.10% in past 5-day. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) showed a performance of -28.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.73 million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 97.90% in the current quarter and calculating 89.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -20.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.21 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $3.11 million and $2.29 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -28.90% while estimating it to be -8.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 48.88% during past 5 years.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 15 and April 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.17% institutions for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at RSLS for having 49874.0 shares of worth $73813.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 34060.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50408.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 49874.0 shares of worth $73813.0 or 1.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1733.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4193.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.