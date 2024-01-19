Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.81?

In last trading session, Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) saw 1.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.81 trading at -$0.03 or -3.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $316.39M. That closing price of QRTEA’s stock is at a discount of -250.62% from its 52-week high price of $2.84 and is indicating a premium of 50.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.82%, in the last five days QRTEA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $0.81 price level, adding 16.49% to its value on the day. Qurate Retail Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.62% in past 5-day. Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) showed a performance of -14.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.29 million shares which calculate 1.57 days to cover the short interests.

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Qurate Retail Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 24.60. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -10.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.27 billion for the same.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 109.16% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -11.60%.

QRTEA Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.47% institutions for Qurate Retail Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at QRTEA for having 35.48 million shares of worth $35.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Contrarius Investment Management Limited, which was holding about 35.41 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.05 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10.11 million shares of worth $10.01 million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.97 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.91 million in the company or a holder of 1.57% of company’s stock.