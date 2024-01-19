Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Down -48.62% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) saw 97.95 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.42 trading at -$0.31 or -11.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.47B. That closing price of PLUG’s stock is at a discount of -680.17% from its 52-week high price of $18.88 and is indicating a discount of -8.68% from its 52-week low price of $2.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 42.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 36.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.52%, in the last five days PLUG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $2.42 price level, adding 38.58% to its value on the day. Plug Power Inc’s shares saw a change of -46.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -40.10% in past 5-day. Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) showed a performance of -48.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 161.5 million shares which calculate 4.63 days to cover the short interests.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Plug Power Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -81.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.00% while that of industry is 19.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.80% in the current quarter and calculating 22.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $396.46 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $336.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $220.74 million and $210.29 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 79.60% while estimating it to be 60.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.73% during past 5 years.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.52% institutions for Plug Power Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at PLUG for having 54.36 million shares of worth $564.83 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 48.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $507.86 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 18.91 million shares of worth $196.46 million or 3.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.2 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $86.28 million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.