Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $5.79?

In last trading session, Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) saw 8.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.79 trading at -$0.01 or -0.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.09B. That closing price of PTON’s stock is at a discount of -207.94% from its 52-week high price of $17.83 and is indicating a premium of 26.08% from its 52-week low price of $4.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.17%, in the last five days PTON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $5.79 price level, adding 6.76% to its value on the day. Peloton Interactive Inc’s shares saw a change of -4.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.24% in past 5-day. Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) showed a performance of -5.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 47.89 million shares which calculate 4.53 days to cover the short interests.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Peloton Interactive Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.32% while that of industry is -18.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 46.90% in the current quarter and calculating 57.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $733.11 million for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $753.46 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -85.03% during past 5 years.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 30 and February 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.13% institutions for Peloton Interactive Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at PTON for having 29.36 million shares of worth $225.74 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 29.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $224.66 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 18.32 million shares of worth $140.87 million or 5.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $74.52 million in the company or a holder of 2.86% of company’s stock.